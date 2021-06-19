MoU on Cooperation in the Areas of Environment signed

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the government of Bhutan and Government of India on Cooperation in the Areas of Environment.

The signing was done virtually on 18th June 2021 by Lyonpo (Dr.) Tandi Dorji, Minister for Foreign Affairs, and Chairperson of the National Environment Commission, Royal Government of Bhutan, and Prakash Javadekar, Minister for Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Government of India. Kutshab V. Namgyel, Ambassador of Bhutan to India, and Mrs. Ruchira Kamboj, Ambassador of India to Bhutan were also present at the virtual signing of the MoU.

The MoU renews earlier cooperation and collaboration and further strengthens and expands the areas of cooperation in the field of environment, covering areas such as air, waste, chemical management, climate change and other areas jointly decided upon, and will remain in force for 10 years from the date of signing.

Besides technical assistance and capacity building, the MoU is expected to promote exchange of best practices, know-how, technology transfer and exchange of visits. Further, the provisions under the MoU would help parties tackle the emerging environmental issues in a mutually beneficial manner.