Movement within Gewogs allowed from 22nd August

Additional shops allowed in zone areas in Thimphu

Foreign Minister Dr Tandi Dorji said that after analyzing the situation and based on health recommendation, the movement of individuals within their gewogs across the country will be allowed from 22nd August.

“The relaxation will come into force for all the gewogs, but they are not allowed to go to other gewogs, however, they will be allowed to attend their farms and livestock but they should follow the protocols, they should wear mask or use scarf and maintain social distance in other places,” the foreign minister said.

Lyonpo said that like Thimphu, the zoning will be implemented in the gewogs and movement card will be distributed to all the household. It will be distributed within one to two days. He said that in some dzongkhags the printing of cards has begun and slowly the government will give the opportunity to others.

“Shops within the gewogs will be allowed to open but only one person will be allowed to go for availing essential services. It will be monitored by the Local government officials and desuups in the gewog. We hope that people will cooperate and follow the protocols while stepping outside,” Lyonpo said.

Lyonpo added, “It is not that there is no risk but the risk has decreased, so people shouldn’t visit other gewogs and towns in the dzongkhags. However, if the risk increases we will announce and people have to stay inside their homes.”

Lyonpo also added that most of the shops could not register for zoning as there are many shops and from tomorrow onwards other shops for availing essential services will be allowed to open but they have to call 1010 and get registered.

The Department of Trade will check and let the shop open in different places.

