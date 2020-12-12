NA adopts Lhengye Zhungtshog Bill of Bhutan 2020

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The National Assembly adopted the Lhengye Zhungtshog Bill of Bhutan 2020 with 42 Yes, 2 No and 2 Abstaining out of 46 Members present and voting.

The House deliberated on Chapters regarding powers, functions and responsibilities, privileges and immunities, code of conduct, offences and penalties and dissolution of the Lhengye Zhungtshog.

The Human Rights and Foreign Relations Committee recommended to introduce a new chapter in the Bill to cover the establishment of the secretariat office for the Prime Minister and also proposed 11 changes to the Bill including the new chapter on the establishment of the new PM office.

Meanwhile, the bill was forwarded to National council for the deliberation on the changes that the NA made to the Bill.

Message from The Bhutanese

Dear Reader,

You are reading this article for free on the website but it is almost three days after it has been published. If you want access to new stories on the day of its publication, which is early Saturday morning, in your email then subscribe to the Electronic Copy or the PDF version of the paper and stay ahead.

This paper has broken some of the biggest and impactful stories in Bhutan and strives to provide good content that is often exclusive and different from other papers.

For a year’s subscription M-BoB Nu 500 to the BoB Account Number – 100915844 with Account name – The Bhutanese.

For two years subscription send in Nu 1,000.

Then take a screenshot of the transaction and email it along with your email ID to ad.bhutanese@gmail.com .

The PDF copy of the paper will be sent to you.

Please check the email address properly when sending your screen shot. In case you do not get your PDF copy call Sonam Dema 17801081.

Despite the lockdown, The Bhutanese paper is still publishing its paper in the E-Copy format that you can get in your email.

Thank You,

The Bhutanese