NA supports recommendation made by committee over ACC Report

The Chairperson of the Good Governance Committee (GGC), Member of Parliament (MP) Tenzin presented the committee’s review report on the Anti-Corruption’s Annual Report 2021-2022 in the National Assembly (NA).

After presenting the review report, he submitted five recommendations to the House, to enhance the effectiveness and efficient functioning of ACC to achieve the Royal vision and NKRA in the 12th FYP and also to achieve its vision to build a happy, harmonious and corruption-free society.

He submitted five recommendations to which the House supported with majority show of hands.

The committee recommended ACC to strengthen more awareness and advocacy programs to the Local Government (LG) leaders owing to their highest corruption cases, especially with abuse of functions.

The committee recommended ACC to submit report to the Parliament on the follow up actions taken by concerned agencies and ministries in the next reporting year.

The committee recommended that the concerned agency should submit a report to the Parliament on the implementation of the ACC’s recommendation on surface collection and dredging of river bed materials in the next session.

The committee recommended ACC to continue conducting system assessment, like Youth Integrity Assessment, Social Accountability Assessment in the future, and asked ACC to coordinate with the law enforcement agencies regarding their security concerns.

Meanwhile, the House also deliberated and supported a new recommendation that ECB in collaboration with ACC monitor and ensure corruption free elections at the national and local levels.