Nation Awaits 116th National Day with bated breath

Across 20 Dzongkhags and 205 Gewogs the people of Bhutan are excitedly awaiting the 116th National Day with the main highlight being the much-anticipated Royal Address of His Majesty The King.

While the 20 Dzongkhags will each have their own celebrations, the main focus will be on Thimphu.

There are already build up events to the National Day in all 20 Dzongkhags. In Thimphu the Thimphu Clock Tower is hosting various musical and other performances in the last few days.

As per the schedule of the 116th National Day in Changlimithang people can start entering from 2 am onwards.

All guests are to be seated by 8.30 am and from 8.35 am onwards His Majesty The Fourth King and members of the Royal Family will arrive.

His Majesty The King will arrive at 9 am along with Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen, HRH Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck, HRH Gyalsey Jigme Ugyen Wangchuck and it will be the first National Day for HRH Gyalsem Sonam Yangden Wangchuck.

His Majesty will be accompanied with a grand chipdrel procession followed by flag hoisting with the national anthem and guard of honour.

This will be followed by Jibi Pawo and Marchang followed by the all-important address to the nation by His Majesty.

This will be followed by an award ceremony, offering of Mendrel Ku-Sung-Thug, recitations of Zhabten, a cultural program and then it will end with the Tashi Lebay. The cultural programs will mainly be traditional in nature.

There will also be the lottery using the Bhutan App and different venues will have different prizes from phones to air tickets.

In Changlimithang people will vie to win an Isuzu D-MAX, a power tiller, and an electric scooter.

Bhutanese abroad can also take part in a special lottery just for them like expensive silk gho and kira, other textiles and expensive food hampers.

Unlike last year, the concert in the Changlimithang will happen between 6 and 8 pm in the evening.

Meanwhile, the capital city has got a facelift of sorts and there are some changes even within the Changlimithang stadium.

Dzongkhags

All 20 Dzongkhags are engaged in vibrant preparations and build-up programs, each weaving their unique events and programs organized to mark the joyous occasion.

Mongar has set the stage for a memorable celebration with a series of engaging events. Mongar Dzongda’s vision of encouraging community participation has materialized with innovative initiatives, such as the health walk.

Dzongda Lungten Jamtsho said, “Unlike any past years, we have an event with the lucky draw for around 10 lucky individuals this year to mark the 116th National Day of Bhutan.” He shared that one of the motives is to encourage the people of Mongar to attend the program.

Approximately 200 participants, ranging from regional offices to schools and the public, crossed a 10-km route along the ongoing eco-trail construction, simultaneously promoting health awareness as a part of the build-up program.

The ‘Mass Cleaning Campaign’ on 14 December saw the collective efforts of civil servants, DeSuups, Dratshang, RBP, business communities, and the public. The campaign covered areas from Changshingpek to Ridaza, symbolizing the theme, ‘My Waste, My Responsibility.’ The Dzongda expressed excitement, emphasizing the importance of community engagement in the lead-up to the National Day celebration.

As the Gewogs under Mongar embark on the whitewashing of old chortens, the anticipation for the 116th National Day celebration is intense, with the Dzongda expecting a joyous and enthusiastic public turnout.

Sarpang is gearing up for a spectacular celebration at the historic Thubten Choekorthang ground in Gelephu. The ground, graced by His Majesty The Fourth King in 1978 and 1996, is precisely arranged, promising an immersive experience for all the public who attends.

Each individual entering the gathering via two designated entrances will be given a free lottery ticket. The public stands a chance to win exciting prizes, including a mini power tiller, refrigerator, washing machine, power chain, bicycle, television, microwave oven and other exciting lottery giveaways adding to the joyful event.

The Royal Address by His Majesty The Druk Gyalpo will be broadcast Live on a giant LED screen arranged by Druk Events with expectations running high for significant announcements shaping the nation’s future.

There will be a captivating variety of dances, including the mesmerizing mask dance, a vibrant display by the police band, and cultural performances featuring the rhythmic beats of traditional Lhotsamph dances.

Additionally, the results of the high school essay competition will be unveiled during the festivities.

The highlight of the day is the electrifying night featuring performances by popular Birag and the band, along with Indian Idol 2021 winner Pawandeep Rajan and Bhutanese popular singer Sonam Wangdi.

Gasa has commenced its 116th National Day build-up program with a one-day Khuru tournament. Coordinated by the Branch Manager at RICB, Leki Thinley, the event saw spirited competition among 12 teams, with attractive prizes awarded to winners and outstanding individuals.

In the next build-up program, the Dzongkhag Administration and Regional Office staff joined forces to hoist prayer flags along the roads, enhancing the beauty of the area. The efforts, initiated by Senior Dzongrab, contribute to the ambiance as Gasa prepares to celebrate National Day.

In Wangdue Phodrang, the National Day build-up programs spans a variety of activities. The mass cleaning campaign, covering 15 gewogs, the Dzong area, Bajo town, and the highway, exemplifies the commitment to cleanliness and environmental responsibility. Additionally, the inauguration of the Dzong Information Centre, the opening of the DeSuup Cafe at Gadhen Lingka Park, and a local agriculture and livestock products display contribute to the multifaceted celebration.

A departmental basketball tournament adds a sporty flavour to the build-up, while a cultural program at Gadhen Lingka Park on the evening of 15 December promises a delightful overview of the grand celebration at MTC Tencholing Ground on National Day.

As Bhutan gears up for the 116th National Day, every Dzongkhag showcases a remarkable blend of tradition, community engagement, and anticipation, setting the stage for a joyous and memorable celebration of unity and pride.