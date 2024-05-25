National Centre for Hydrology and Meteorology says above normal monsoon in 2024

The National Centre for Hydrology and Meteorology (NCHM) has released its precipitation and temperature outlook for the upcoming southwest summer monsoon season, spanning from June to September 2024. According to the forecast, Bhutan is expected to experience slightly above normal rainfall and temperatures during this period.

The prediction, based on inputs from the South Asian Climate Outlook Forum (SASCOF-28), the Regional Integrated Multi-Hazard Early Warning System for Africa and Asia (RIMES), the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Global Producing Centres (GPCs), and other international sources, uses data from initial conditions in May 2024. NCHM emphasizes the importance of integrating this seasonal outlook with more frequent weather forecasts, and advisories available on its website and social media channels.

The summer rainfall for Bhutan during the monsoon season (June-September) is expected to be slightly above the average recorded from 1996 to 2023. Similarly, both maximum and minimum temperatures are anticipated to be slightly higher than the historical average for the same period.

The forecast was discussed and released during the Tenth Session of the National Climate Outlook Forum (NCOF-10) held on 22 May 2024 in Thimphu. The forum aimed to enhance understanding of climate services and the summer monsoon outlook for various stakeholders.

The Vice Principal from Pangrizampa College for Astrology, Lopen Sonam Rinchen, also presented a traditional perspective on the precipitation and temperature forecast.

The forum saw participation from several government departments and media houses.

Bhutan experienced several extreme weather events last year. Continuous heavy rainfall on 16 June 2023 led to roadblocks between Thimphu and Phuentsholing. On 13 July last year, flash floods caused significant damage to properties and infrastructure in Phuentsholing and Gelephu. Later in the season, on 25 August 2024, flash floods affected Wangdue, Punakha, and Trongsa, resulting in further damage to properties and infrastructure.