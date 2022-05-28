NC to deliberate and adopt various bills during 29th Session

Share Facebook

The 29th Session of the National Council (NC) of Bhutan will commence from 2 June 2022. NC is set to deliberate and adopt various bills, international convention and the Money Bill.

The Joint Sitting of the Parliament will take place on 30 June wherein they will discuss on Annual Audit Report 2020-2021, Performance Audit Report on Operations of NRDCL, the Anti-Corruption (Amendment) Bill of Bhutan 2021, the CSO (Amendment) Bill of Bhutan 2021 and UN Convention Against Corruption (Amendment).

The House will further present the follow-up reports on the resolution of the 28th Session.

Chairperson of the Good Governance Committee, Nima, NC Member from Bumthang, said that they will discuss on the Royal Bhutan Police (Amendment) Bill of Bhutan 2021 and to make the discussions more relevant and efficient, they have consulted with DLO, OAG, RBP and RCSC.

“We felt the need of visiting detention centers and prisons, if we are to make rightful amendment to the Act, and thereby, we paid a visit to various prison, detention and Youth Development Rehabilitation Center (YDRC),” he added.

Meanwhile, he said “The two sections on the ACC’s organizational structure and human resource independence and prosecution referral are yet to be endorsed and needs further discussions.”

NC will deliberate on Civil Liability Bill/ Tort Bill, Biodiversity Bill of Bhutan, Tourism Levy Exemption (Amendment) Bill of Bhutan 2022, Fiscal Incentives (Amendment) Bill of Bhutan 2022, GST (Amendment) Bill of Bhutan 2022 and Concession of Property Tax Bill of Bhutan 2022.

The framework Agreement on the Establishment of the International Solar Alliance will also be discussed.