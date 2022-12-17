NEC says fines increased after implementers said it is too less

To address the ever-increasing waste management concerns, the National Environment Commission (NEC) Secretariat implemented the Revised Penalty and Fine Schedule for Waste-Related Offenses, which includes an incentive and reward system, on 15 December 2022.

According to the NEC’s Chief of Waste Management, Thinley Dorji, people dump waste wherever they feel like because they believe that even if they are penalized then the fine would be little. Therefore, the penalties were revised, some penalties soared by three or four times above the former rates.

“We have this penalty from 2009. The Act came in 2009 and regulation in 2012. We had these existing penalties, but we were ineffective in enforcing them. However, we are hearing from implementers, such as the dzongkhag-level and other authorities that the penalties are too less,” he said.

He remarked, “I believe that individuals will comply if the squeeze is more severe. The intention here is not to penalize people and make revenue. It is done to discourage individuals from dumping waste illegally and in the open. If a fee is unnecessary, it signifies that everyone is cooperating, and that both the city and the country are clean.”

In the revised penalties, littering at any public places carries a fine of Nu 250 for first offence, Nu 500 for second, and Nu 750 for third offence.

Dumping or releasing of industrial medical or other hazardous wastes including spillage during transportation in any places other than designated or approved facility draws a fine of Nu 30,000. The existing fine was Nu 20,000 as per the Waste Prevention and Regulation 2012.

Those who fail to maintain waste bins, segregate wastes and clean the area after organizing an event will be fined Nu 20,000.

As per NEC, failure to pay the penalty within 14 days will lead to daily late payment fee of 10 percent of the penalty amount. The late payment fee will be applicable up to 20 days. In addition to the penalty, the defaulters may also be subject to “Naming and Shaming”.

Meanwhile, NEC also launched the Zero Waste Bhutan App on 13 December 2022.

If a person sees someone illegally disposing of waste, they may report the occurrence using the Zero Waste Bhutan App. An incentive of 30 percent of the fine levied against the offender will be given for the event that was reported.

Installing the App, signing up, and taking images of the offenders before reporting the offense using the App are all prerequisites for reporting the incident.

If feasible, informers might also give the offenders’ phone numbers and Citizenship Identity Cards.

NEC’s Chief said, “We just have a few inspectors who are constantly moving around and imposing fines. This App will, therefore, enable public reporting.”

To assist, promote, and raise awareness of the growing national waste issue, NEC launched a TikTok challenge in collaboration with the waste management committee. The prizes for the TikTok challenge are sponsored by TashiCell, Bhutan Telecom, and iBEST.

He added that on World Environment Day, dzongkhags or thromdes will be awarded awards for the cleanest dzongkhag or thromde. Three dzongkhags will be named and shamed on social media platforms for inadequate waste management.