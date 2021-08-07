Nepalese Prime Minister thanks Bhutan for 230,000 doses of AstraZeneca

Share Facebook

Bhutan on Friday morning sent 230,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines to Nepal.

The Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba took to Twitter to thank His Majesty The King and the Prime Minister for the vaccines.

He tweeted saying, “Nepal welcomes the friendly gesture from Bhutan in aiding Nepal’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Many thanks to His Majesty The King and the Prime Minister of Bhutan for the cooperative arrangement in the supply of 230,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine, which Nepal will reciprocate at a later date.”

Many Nepalese citizens took to social media to thank Bhutan for the gesture.

However, there were also some who criticized the Nepal Prime Minister and some even questioned Bhutan.

Nepal had enquired with Bhutan informally on if it can have the vaccines and when Bhutan gave an affirmative reply it put in a diplomatic note or request formally requesting for the vaccine.

After getting the all clear from the original source of the vaccines Bhutan sent the doses to Nepal.

The Foreign Minister Dr Tandi Dorji said that it is far better to send the vaccines to Nepal than to let it expire.

The minister said that this is a swap arrangement for future occasions when Nepal could also send vaccines to Bhutan.