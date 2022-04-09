New UN Resident Coordinator

The new Resident Coordinator (RC) of the United Nations system’s operational activities for development in Bhutan, Ms. Karla Robin Hershey, presented her Credentials to the  Prime Minister, Lyonchhen (Dr.) Lotay Tshering at the Gyalyong Tshogkhang on 8 April.

Ms. Hershey is from the United States of America. She has served as Representative and Country Director, WFP Liberia; Resident Representative and Resident Coordinator, UNDP Lesotho and Serbia. She holds a MBA in Management from American InterContinental University, USA.

