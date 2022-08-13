New UNFPA Country Director presents credentials

Share Facebook

The new United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Country Director to Bhutan presented her credentials to Foreign Minister at the Gyalyong Tshokhang on 12 August. Ms. Andrea M. Wojnar was appointed as the new Country Director for Bhutan and arrived in New Delhi in February this year to take up her assignment.

She succeeds Ms. Argentina Pinto M. Piccin who was the Country Director to Bhutan from 2019 to 2021. The UNFPA Country Director is accredited to Bhutan from their Regional Office in New Delhi.

While in the country Ms. Wojnar will meet RGoB dignitaries, other government officials and partners to discuss the ongoing program activities and potential areas of future collaboration between the Royal Government and UNFPA.

Partnership between the Royal Government and the UNFPA started in 1979. Since then, UNFPA has been providing both financial and technical assistance in areas of sexual and reproductive health services. Starting with the 12th Plan, UNFPA has extended their area of support to include strengthening statistical capacity and improving the quality of data to inform annual planning and budget decisions.

The UNFPA Country Office in Thimphu is led by a national as the Head of Office along with a team of experts