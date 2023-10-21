Nganglam nude photo distribution case

In Nganglam the local police came across a nude photo distribution case.

A 15-rear-old girl had an argument with a boy she was dating. The boy as revenge distributed her nude photos she had sent to him to others.

A police complaint was launched.

During the case investigation, it was found that the girl had slept with 3 other boys. They were investigated for statutory rape which is applicable for those sleeping with a child under 18.
However, since the boys were also underage they were protected under the law.

The boy who distributed the nude pictures will be prosecuted for distributing the pictures.

