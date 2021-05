Share Facebook

In line with the ensuing risks and government advisory to refrain from crowding, the Department of Agricultural Marketing and Cooperatives (DAMC) said it will not be in the position to facilitate auction for cordyceps, this coming season.

However, to ensure uninterrupted business the DAMC announced the introduction of direct buying and selling of cordyceps.

Therefore, all interested buyers holding a valid business license have been asked to register with the department with June 15, 2021.