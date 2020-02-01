No exam policy for class PP to 3 from this year

The no exam policy for class PP to 3 is being implemented this year. The new system uses formative assessment to measure the learning process instead of exams.

With the age of enrollment reduced to 5 years from 6 years, the nation will see around 6,000 to 7,000 students enrolling in schools this year as per preliminary assessment, said the Education Minister, Jai Bir Rai.

Lyonpo JB Rai also said there is no guarantee that the new system will be smooth and flawless, considering it is the first time being implemented, and that there might some hiccups to bear.

“The quality of education might be compromised but about 80% of the issue we needed to look into have already been taken care of. The system of formative assessment is being introduced in our county for the first time and it concerns us very much,” said the Education Minister.

He further assured that teachers are being trained and taught on how to implement the new system in their classrooms.

“This is not a blame game, which is why, I request and hope for the cooperation of the parents, students and all citizens of the country for this new initiative taken by the government.” Lyonpo JB Rai said.

Ministry of Education is also aware that schools are already facing problems of inadequate classrooms and infrastructures. Therefore, new classrooms will be built in all the schools facing space shortages.