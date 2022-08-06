No more casual crossing of the border

Share Facebook

According to the Foreign Minister (Dr) Tandi Dorji, the days of going to Jaigaon for shopping and then returning with no checks are over.

Lyonpo said that the passenger terminal is being constructed, and all Indians entering the country will need to undergo biometric checks.

“The days of traveling to and fro from Jaigaon is gone now. People must provide their passes; nevertheless, we won’t prohibit anyone from going outside or entering,” Lyonpo said.

Additionally, once Goods and Services Tax (GST) is in effect, any shopping an individual will do from Jaigaon will be taxed, so an individual will be paying tax on products they bring in to the country.

However, an official from the Department of Revenue and Customs (DRC) said that people will not be taxed for items meant for personal use, but once they bring in larger quantities then they will face taxes.

The Government of India has already been informed of the country’s desire to have their check post in Samtse, and as of right now, the integrated check points are being constructed in Phuentsholing, Gelephu, and Samdrupjongkhar.

Lyonpo said that the government anticipate that regional tourists will enter through Samtse.

Indians passing through Phuentsholing will not have to pay Sustainable Development Fee (SDF) unless they spend a night.

Meanwhile, the country will be reopening its borders to tourists from 23 September 2022. But it will do so with a renewed focus on the sustainability of the sector.

The country will raise the Sustainable Development Fee (SDF) for tourists from USD 65 per person per night to USD 200, with the proceeds going toward activities that promote carbon-neutral tourism and the development of a more sustainable tourism sector.

Indian visitors will be charged a previously specified fee of Nu 1,200, which will be revised at a later date.