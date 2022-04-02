No testing and quarantine for high-risk area travelers from April 4

Share Facebook

The mandatory quarantine and testing for domestic travellers from high-risk areas are being withdrawn. The high-risk areas include Thimphu, Wangduephodrang, Dukti chiwog under Yallang gewog and Jangphutse-Manam villages under Toedtsho gewog in Trashiyangtse, Merak and Sakteng gewogs in Trashigang and all bordering areas in southern Bhutan.

They need not undergo home quarantine, either at place of origin or destination.

Individuals who have entered home quarantine on or before April 3 will be allowed to travel on the enforcement date. For international travellers, the mandatory 14-day quarantine period is being brought down to five days facility quarantine. Individuals who are already in quarantine and complete five days on April 5 will be allowed to exit based on the revised quarantine protocol.

A close follow up of the global trends, disease prevalence and risk assessments will be ensured for timely intervention when required.

The sealing of “red” flats are beings lifted. Those testing positive are advised to self-isolate at home. In case of severe symptoms, go to the nearest flu clinic or health facility, or call 1010.

All meetings, seminars and trainings are to be conducted virtually. Physical gathering is discouraged. The entrainment centers will remain closed until further notice. Escort services for people travelling via India will continue until the international quarantine remains. But for convenience of public, frequency of escort services will be increased.

The testing requirement for all essential drivers will be discontinued. Random testing will be conducted along the bordering communities for the surveillance of new variants. Both antigen and RT-PCR tests will be offered in health facilities and designated flu-clinics for individuals who are symptomatic.

The PMO said, “Meanwhile, we would like to request everyone to maintain caution as far as possible. We reiterate that Omicron is milder in comparison to earlier variants, but this does not mean it is “mild”. Wearing mask, hand washing and distancing from gathering are preventive from all droplet-induced infectious diseases like common cold and pulmonary tuberculosis.”

The second dose of vaccination for children between 5 and 11 years will be rolled out in campaign mode on April 4. The PMO said everyone, be it first, second or booster doses are urged to come forward to avail of the vaccines, which offers effective protection against Omicron.