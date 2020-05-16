Non-essential items to reach shops within 3 to 4 days

During the press briefing held yesterday, Foreign Minister Dr Tandi Dorji said that the supply of non-essential items, like construction materials, phones and special food items that are running out in the market will be soon made available in the market.

“The shopkeepers and the dealers do not have to worry. These items will be imported within three to four days. There was a stock in the shops before, and now it is running out and we are talking with the Government of India,” the Foreign Minister said, adding that the government has started bringing in the items in the country.

The Foreign Minister said that the essential commodities are coming in smoothly. However, the taskforce team in Phuentsholing had a consultation with the Ministry of Health, since there is a danger of the virus coming in via non-essential items, therefore, they temporarily stopped the import of non-essential items.

“There is a danger of the virus coming in via non-essential items but since there are some shortages now, we are looking at the risks and identifying a place in mini-dry port in Phuentsholing to get those items, like hardware items, etc.,” said the Foreign Minister.

Meanwhile, the government has already distributed the essential commodities to last for three months in all the dzongkhags, and now they have already started distributing it to all the gewogs and villages.

Some of items running out were yeast, baking items, cream cheese, electronic goods etc.

Even workshops have complained of running out of spare parts to repair cars which could pose a problem if it continues.

Also while certain items are available their brands are limited to only a few or one or two.