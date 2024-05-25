Nu 10 million donation to equip new surgical ICU

Share Facebook

JDWNRH is undergoing transformative changes, particularly in its critical care services.

The National Medical Service (NMS) said that the new surgical ICU at JDWNRH will be equipped with high-end medical equipment through the donation of Nu 10 million from Her Majesty The Royal Grandmother Gyalyum Kesang Choeden Wangchuck.

NMS states, “The procurement process for the equipment is currently underway, ensuring that all necessary and advanced technologies are acquired to provide top care. This includes invasive critical care monitors, ventilators, and specialized surgical ICU beds to enhance patient care and recovery.”

Simultaneously, JDWNRH is embarking on a comprehensive expansion initiative to meet the increasing demand for critical care services where the establishment of the 12-bedded surgical ICU and High Dependency Unit (HDU) as reported is said to be in good progress.

Regarding the shifting of the Department of Pediatrics and the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology to the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital, minor renovation has to be done to convert the space into a surgical ICU.

“The project is expected to be completed within a few months, pending the arrival of the high-end equipment,” NMS stated.

As there is increase in surgical services, the expansion of surgical services at JDWNRH will significantly increase the demand for ICU care as more complex and complicated subspeciality surgical cases are being operated at JDWNRH.

NMS hopes that the newly established surgical ICU can be a hope for individuals. “With the new surgical ICU, the hospital will be better equipped to handle the complex and increased patient load, particularly those requiring intensive post-surgical care. The additional beds will help mitigate overcrowding and reduce waiting times for critical care services, ensuring that more patients receive timely and appropriate care.”

NMS also highlights that to have skilled health care professionals, several measures are being implemented such as specialized training for ICU nurses, in collaboration with Faculty of Nursing and Public Health (FNPH).

“A multidisciplinary approach is being adopted, involving surgeons, intensivists, anesthesiologists, and other specialists to provide comprehensive care and continuous monitoring and evaluation systems are being set up to ensure high standards of care and to promptly address any issues,” added the NMS.

NMS notes that the new surgical ICU’s proximity to the operation theater is a strategic design choice that brings several benefits such as efficient patient transfer, enhanced communication and improved outcomes.

According to NMS, this can be successful if reduced transfer times between the operation theater and ICU minimize the risks associated with moving critically ill patients, which can ensure quicker stabilization and continuation of care.

NMS says, “Closer proximity facilitates better communication and coordination between surgical and ICU teams, leading to more integrated and responsive care. With faster access to post-operative intensive care, patients are likely to experience better recovery outcomes, reducing the likelihood of complications, and improving overall patient survival rates.”