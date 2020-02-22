Nu 5.15 mn to 48 medalists for SAG games

The Bhutan Olympic Committee (BOC) awarded the Sports Excellence Award (SEA) to the medal winners of the 13th South Asian Games held from 1st to 10th December, 2019 in Nepal.

The Secretary General of the BOC, Mr. Sonam Karma Tshering congratulated the medal winners and encouraged them to be more determined and work harder.

A total of 5.155 million was awarded as the medal incentive on 20th February.

The 48 medalists won 30 silver medals and 18 Bronze medals and included the U-23 football. The sports also included boxing, archery, judo, karate, taekwondo, tennis and weighlifting.