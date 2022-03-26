Nu 871 mn spent to quarantine 134,233 people till date

Share Facebook

The government has spent Nu 871 million (mn) on quarantine centers with 134,233 individuals quarantined across the country till date, according to data from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The Prime Minister Dasho Dr Lotay Tshering had earlier said that around 100,000 people have undergone quarantine in various quarantine centers across the country for at least 2-3 weeks’ duration with all expenses borne by the government. Each person was given three square meals and a tea, which amounts to Nu 800 per person per day.

PM also said the hotels and restaurants have been incredibly helpful in quarantining the sick and infected.

“ It’s an undeniable fact that the quarantine has been a burden for both the hotel owners and those quarantined. The hotel owners complained about running on a loss and damaged properties while those quarantined felt the food was not up to their satisfaction. The inconvenience caused is deeply regretted, but there is nothing the government could do as at least 5,000 to 6,000 people are quarantined every day, and the expenses incurred are quite high,” said PM.

PM also said that the expenditure for quarantined person for a day was Nu 700 previously, but now it has been increased to Nu 800 per day. People demanded for the expenditure to be increased to Nu 1,000 per day, but that is not feasible at all.

“In order to minimize the resources expended on quarantine centers, home quarantine could be a good alternative that is beneficial to both the public and the government,” said the PM.