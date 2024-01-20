Offence of substance abuse tops the crime chart in 2023

Share Facebook

The year 2023 saw a surge in crime related to offence of substance abuse with 1,566 offences, as compared to 593 cases of substance abuse recorded in 2022.

Decrease in cases of battery was recorded in 2023 with 868 and 1,283 in 2022, larceny with 286 and 308 and burglary with 216 and 251.

Thimphu division recorded the highest crime with 1,409 offences in 2023 and 1,462 in 2022. It was followed by Phuntsholing division with 904 and 317 offences respectively.

Age wise arrest was highest in 25 years and above with 3,634 arrests in 2023 and 2,591 arrests in 2022. 18 to 24 years recorded 2,076 arrests in 2023 and 1,255 in 2022, whereas 17 years below had 532 arrests in 2023 and 481 in 2022.

Gender wise statistics reveals that male arrests is more than female, with 5,741 male arrests in 2023 and 3,901 in 2022 compared to 501 female arrests in 2023 and 426 in 2022.

Drugs

Offence wise statistics reveals that, illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances offence were 312 in 2023 and 114 in 2022, deceptive practice had 140 offences in 2023 and 150 in 2022, auto stripping had 46 offences and 77, harassment offence was 63 and 87, rape of child above 12 years of age offence were 76 and 43, malicious mischief offence were 53 and 63, assault had 32 offence and 64, emotional abuse offence was 26 and 52 and display of weapon had 29 offences and 52.

Criminal attempt to illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substance were recorded at 11 offences in 2023 and 2 in 2022, illegal possession of cannabis and its derivatives offence were 14 and 3, illegal possession of narcotics drugs and psychotropic substances offence were 5 and 1. Solicitation illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances offence were 1 and 1.

Offence of substance abuse by minor were 13 and 11 years of age, receiving of smuggled good or substances offence saw 1 offence in 2023, illegal sale of inhalants or solvents offence were 12 and 1, sale or distribution of inhalants or solvents to minors offence were 2 in 2023 and illegal cultivation, domestication or harvest of cannabis and its derivatives offence saw 1case in 2023.

Child

There were 2 offences of the abandonment of dead infant in 2023 and 4 in 2022, abandonment of person in danger had 1 offence in 2023, and abandonment of an infant or child had 3 offences in 2023 and 1 in 2022.

Child abuse had 1 offence in 2023 and 2 in 2022, child battery 12 in 2023 and 16 in 2022, child molestation had 22 in 2023 and 15 in 2022. Criminal attempt to rape of child above twelve years of age had 2 offences in 2023 and 1 in 2022, cruelty to a child had 1 offence in 2023, endangerment of a child had 3 in 2023 and serving alcohol beverages to a child offence were 3 in 2023.

Pedophilia offence was 1 in 2023

Rape and sexual harassment 14 sexual harassment offence were dealt with in 2023 and 19 in 2022.

Criminal attempt to rape had 3 offences in 2023 and 5 in 2022, criminal attempt to rape of married person had 2 offences in 2023, criminal attempt to statutory rape had 1 offence in 2023 and 4 in 2022. Gang rape of a married person offence was 1 in 2023, rape offence was 8 in 2023 and 6 in 2022, rape of a married person offence was 1 in 2023 and 4 in 2022, statutory rape offence was 10 each in 2023 and 2022.

Murder

Murder offence was 4 in 2023 and 1 in 2022, criminal attempt to murder had 2 offences in 2023 and 1 in 2022, criminal attempt to involuntary manslaughter had 5 offences in 2023 and 3 in 2022, criminal attempt to voluntary manslaughter had 4 offences in 2023 and 3 in 2022, involuntary manslaughter offence was 3 in 2023 and 4 in 2022, and voluntary manslaughter offence were 4 in 2023 and 5 in 2022.

Robbery

Caretaker’s negligence causing loss or larceny of ku, sung, thuk-ten, zung or antique had 1 offence in 2022, criminal attempt to offence against Ku, Sung, Thuk-ten or Zung 6 offences in 2023 and 6 in 2022, and offence against the Ku, Sung, Thuk-ten or Zung were 49 in 2023. Criminal attempt to purchase or sale of an antique had 1 offence in 2023.

Armed robbery had 1 offence in 2023, illegal manufacturing of fire arms, ammunition, explosive or other lethal weapons offence was 1 in 2023 and 1 in 2022, illegal sale or purchase of a firearm, ammunition, explosive or other lethal weapons offence were 2 in 2023.

Larceny by deception offence were 24 and 27, larceny of antique offence was 1 in 2023, larceny of property lost, criminal attempt to larceny had 5 offences in 2023 and 3 in 2022.

Abetment

Accomplice liability had 1 offence in 2023, aiding and abetting had 5 offences in 2023 and 4 in 2022, aiding and abetting for escape from lawful custody had 1 offence in 2022, arson had 3 offences in 2023 and 3 in 2022, bestiality had 1 offence in 2022, black mail had 1 offence in 2023 and 2 in 2022, breach of public order and tranquility had 7 offences in 2023 and 52 in 2022, criminal attempt to breach of public order and tranquility had 1 offence in 2023, breach of trust had 7 offences in 2023 and 14 in 2022.

Nuisance

Criminal nuisance had 1 offence in 2023 and 5 in 2022, damage to religious objects had 1 offence in 2022, defamation had 10 offences in 2023 and 30 in 2022, disorderly conduct had 8 offences in 2023 and 17 in 2022.

Economic offences

Economic abuse had 3 offences in 2023 and 4 in 2022, embezzlement had 3 offences in 2023 and 3 in 2022, escape from lawful custody offence were 2 in 2023, espionage offence was 1 , extortion offence was 2 in 2023, failure to assist lawful authority offence were 1 in 2023 and 2 in 2022, failure to report a crime offence were 3 and 7.

Forgery offence was 20 in 2023 and 12 in 2022, fraudulent cheque writing offence were 15, fraudulent obtaining of insurance offence was 1 in 2023, fronting offence were 2 , gambling offence were 21 , illegal abortion offence was 1 .

Hunting

Illegal hunting or fishing offence were 2 in 2022 and 3 in 2022, illegal immigration offence was 1, illegal transportation of immigrant offence was 1 in 2023, illicit sale of cultural and national heritage property offence was 1 in 2023 and 1 in 2022, illicit trafficking of cannabis and its derivatives offence were 32 in 2023 and 36 in 2022, impersonation of an official offence were 3 in 2023 and 5 in 2022, incest offence were 1 in 2023 and 1 in 2022, and indecent exposure offence were 2 in 2023 and 3 in 2022.

Others

Computer pornography had 2 offences in 2022, counterfeiting had 1 offence in 2023, criminal attempt of arson had 1 offence in 2023, criminal attempt of burglary had 11 offences in 2023 and 7 in 2022, criminal attempt to criminal nuisance had 1 offence in 2023, criminal attempt to illegal hunting and fishing had 1 offence in 2023, criminal elopement had 1 offence in 2022, criminal misappropriation had had 1 offence in 2023, criminal misappropriation of property had 2 offences in 2023 and 5 in 2022.

Mislaid or delivered by mistake offence were 2 in 2023 and 7 in 2022, libel offence was 4 in 2023 and 12 in 2022, negligent burning or exploding offence were 2 in 2022, negligence homicide offence was 3 in 2022, obstruction of lawful authority offence was 20 in 2023 and 24 in 2022, obstruction of public service offence was 1 in 2022, obstruction of thoroughfare offence was 1 in 2023 and 2 in 2022, official misconduct offence was 2, online harassment offence was 1 in 2023.

Patronizing a prostitute offence were 2 in 2023, pickpocketing offence were 4, possession of stolen property offence was 1, promotion of prostitution offence was 1, and prostitution offence was 3.

Prowling offence were 1, public intoxication offence was 16, publishing or transmitting obscene communication offence were 3, reckless endangerment offence was 2, reckless endangerment of property offence was 8, reporting of false information offence were 2.

Robbery offence was 1, sedition offence was 1, smuggling offence were 8 in 2023, smuggling of tobacco offence were 1 in 2023, solicitation offence was 1 in 2023, tampering with public records offence were 1 in 2023, termination of citizenship offence was 1 in 2023.

Tampering with documents offence was 1, theft of service offence was 15, trafficking a person for prostitution offence were 2 in 2023, trespass offence was 8, unauthorized use of property offence was 28 and violation of bodily privacy offence was 1.