Only two aspiring NC candidates from Menbi and Minjey gewogs from Lhuentse

Kelzang Lhundup and Tshering Penjor are the only two candidates contesting for the Fourth National Council Elections 2023 from Lhuentse.

Kelzang Lhundup, 48, from Menbi gewog, has B.Tech in Civil Engineering and has 26 years of work experience in the civil service with 11 years as a district engineer that saw him coordinating development activities in the 8 gewogs.

He pledged to serve the people of Lhuentse and the nation through his commitment to address on safeguard the sanctity of the Constitution and uphold the vision of our great Monarchs.

He promised to place greater priority on sovereignty and national security matters. Be responsive to citizens’ needs, focus and redress constituency concerns and aspirations, review the 13th FYP and ensure that Lhuentse is allocated a fair share of national resources.

Of all the pledges, Kelzang Lhundup said getting timber permits in the rural pockets is difficult and the recent removal of humanity courses has affected class XII pass youths, so therefore, he pledged to look into these pressing issues if elected.

“I am hoping that people of Lhuentse dzongkhag and across the country and abroad will support me,” said Kelzang Lhundup.

Another aspiring candidate Tshering Penjor, 39, from Minjey gewog, has studied B.Com and Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Management. He has 15 years of experience as an auditor with the Royal Audit Authority and as a businessman in the construction industry.

He pledged to secure and strong nation for all, create a conducive environment for private sector development, and motivate public servants for effective and efficient service delivery. Have impactful legislation for good governance, accountability and transparency, minimize administrative burden. Also, he pledged to have an objective review of the plan and policies for better utilization of scarce national resources and societal impact, and participatory methodology for decision-making.