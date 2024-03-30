Operationalizing the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Mother and Child Hospital

Share Facebook

The 150-bedded hospital, Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Mother and Child Hospital (GJPMCH), which was constructed in two phases, with the support of the Government of India was inaugurated by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bhutan’s Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay during the Indian Prime Minister Modi’s two-day official visit to Bhutan.

Equipped with a wide range of facilities, the new hospital will cater to various needs, including pediatrics, gynecology and obstetrics, anesthesiology, operation theatre, neonatal intensive care and pediatric intensive care.

When asked about the official date of start for GJPMCH, the Health Minister said that the new hospital’s official start date has been since the inauguration of the hospital.

He said the necessary infrastructural upgrades are being made, including oxygen supply systems and additional medical equipment to ensure the quality of mother and child care.

Furthermore, Lyonpo expressed concerns over the large number of patients that need to be shifted to the new hospital which will require more manpower with more patients with service going up by as much as 40%.

GJPMCH will help to decongest JDWNRH where an estimated 4,000 plus births are recorded annually.

As discussions continue on patient transfer logistics and service standardization, the vision for the new hospital extends beyond its walls.

“By setting a high standard of care at GJPMCH and using it as a model for other hospitals, the ministry aims to elevate healthcare services across the country,” the Health Minister added. He said the Prime Minister himself said the GJPMCH should set new standards.

Lyonpo said the PDP government started the construction of the hospital in 2016.