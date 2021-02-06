Opposition raises discontinuing of free stationery and uniforms

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The Opposition party in a letter to the Prime Minister said it is dismayed by the sudden decision of the Government to discontinue free stationery and uniforms to school children from this academic year.

It said this ad hoc action has come as equally surprising and disappointing news to parents and children across the country.

The Opposition said owing to the fact that the government has made an ad hoc decision, without prior information before the re- opening of schools, and the income of the people have been badly affected by the pandemic last year, it urged the government to continue to provide free stationery to children in all schools as last year; and uniforms to some identified disadvantaged students (unless other schemes are in place).

It said the government should refrain from making ad hoc decisions and rendering the citizens helpless, especially our children.

The Opposition advised that the Government undertake a proper review of the current policies, and take a considered decision next year.

