Our Gyenkhu launched

His Holiness the 70th Je Khenpo, Trulku Jigme Choeda launched the “Our Gyenkhu” initiative on Friday at the Tashichhodzong in the presence of the Health Minister, and senior officials from the Ministry of Health.

Taking inspiration from the selfless and benevolent acts of His Majesty the King, “Our Gyenkhu”, an initiative proposed by the Health Minister is aimed at instilling a sense of collective responsibility amongst the general population in fighting the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative’s goal is also to instill a sense of collective responsibility amongst Bhutanese to proactively partake in the overall nation building process in the post COVID-19 era.

As a part of the Our Gyenkhu initiative, the government and MoH intends to engage various influencers such as actors, visual artists, bloggers and sports personalities to inform and influence the general population (particularly the youth) on the importance of engaging in productive activities.

This would further lead to positive outcomes not just in combating the pandemic but also in transforming Bhutan into a more resilient and prosperous country.

The launch was followed by an event at the clock tower square which saw the distribution of campaign materials and an award of certificate of appreciation to iBEST Technologies for their support in informing the nation.

