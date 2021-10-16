Paro Airport stands transformed

Share Facebook

His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen graced the formal inauguration of the A5-JKW Drukair Aircraft at Paro Airport.

The Aircraft, named in honour of His Majesty The King, was purchased in March 2020 before the pandemic began.

Their Majesties also toured the airport, where a major facelift has been completed.

Bhutanese artists and members of VAST-Bhutan participated in the work to transform the Paro Airport, supported by the Bhutan Civil Aviation Authority.

The work at the airport began following Royal Command that the Paro Airport, as one of the most important gateways into Bhutan, should reflect the country’s art, architecture and beauty, and also serve to showcase the works of Bhutanese artists.

Over 70 Bhutanese artists have contributed their works to be displayed in the airport. The transformation also includes installations, gardens and murals.