Passports are here

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs notified to the general public that the Ministry will resume the issuance of Ordinary Passport from 03 November 2022.

In view of the sheer volume of Passport applications received so far (backlog since 20th August 2022) and the need for the backlog to be cleared first, the Ministry will issue Passports in the following manner for the month of November 2022.

The online and offline applications received till date have been verified and based on this only 200 Passports can be issued per day in the order of the date of submission of application (first-come-first serve basis).

Fifty (50) in-person applications per day will also be accepted on the basis of an appointment and the appointment can be made through website of the ministry starting from Thursday, 03 November during business hours from 09:00 am – 12:00 PM.

This is to facilitate urgent travel for those who have not yet applied online and the applicant must visit the Passport Office at Changangkha to submit the application on the day of appointment upon confirmation. The Ministry requests the understanding and support of the public to avail of this facility only for urgent travel.

Passports can be collected from 02:00-05:00 PM during the weekdays, upon receiving the . confirmation through SMS.

Further, with regard to the Travel Document issued in lieu of an Ordinary Passport, ministry is pleased to announce that it will facilitate the replacement of Travel Document from 01 December 2022 without any payment or separate application.