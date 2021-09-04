PDP calls on govt to implement new school Assessment Rule from next session

Share Facebook

The People’s Democratic Party in a press release called upon the Government to implement the new school Assessment Rule from the new academic session.

It said the Government has announced the new Assessment Structure in schools from mid this year. According to the changed assessment system, “the minimum pass mark for each subject for classes IV to XII shall be 40%. However, a student should pass in both continuous assessment and written examination with 40% each respectively”.

The major change is the requirement for every student to score a minimum of 40% separately in continuous assessment and written examination to be declared as passed. Earlier the average score of 40% was adequate to be declared as passed.

“This changed Assessment system will change our students and teachers’ learning and teaching behavior, which will take time to adapt,” it said.

The release said the change announced and implemented in the ongoing academic session is unfair and insensitive.

“Everyone is aware that our schools have been disrupted due to the pandemic, and students did not have the normal conducive learning environment. Even as our students are struggling to make up for the missed learnings and lessons, the additional burden of having to meet up to the requirement of the new assessment system would be stressful for a large number of students and teachers,” said the release.

PDP said it welcomes the change in the assessment system to promote commitment to learning and improve the quality of education but only after in-depth research and thorough consultation, not abruptly and directly.