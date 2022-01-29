PDP criticizes govt over spread of virus in containment center schools

Share Facebook

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said that as reported by media, over 70 students, teachers and staff at Kuendrup Higher Secondary School at Gelephu have been infected with the COVID 19 virus today. The school was operating on containment mode.

PDP said it would like to submit its views and call on the Government’s attention in the following issues.

The party said representing 1000s of worried parents PDP had earlier called on the Government to do away with the idea of containment centers in view of the dangers of outbreaks in confined spaces.

“The recklessness with which the Government went ahead with containment centres have now jeopardised the physical and mental well-being of the students, teachers and staff at the Kuendrup High school,” said PDP.

It pointed out that about 50% of the inhabitants in the school are infected in the recent count.

“This shows mindless disregard for the safety and well-being of the students and teachers who are instructed to move into ill-conceived and under-prepared containment Center,” said PDP.

It said that with some other schools also operating in containment mode and with the Government still considering the conversion of schools into containment centers, PDP called on the Government with some advice.

The first is to immediately ensure that infections do not spread to other students and teachers in Kuendrup school and ensure that other schools also operating as containment mode are safe from a virus outbreak. Explain to the worried parents, students and teachers how 50% of the inhabitants are infected and assure our parents and students how a repeat would be prevented in other schools.

Due to the detrimental impact of the COVID 19 infection on the students’ mental health, PDP called on the Government to put in place robust counselling services to mitigate any ill effects.

It urged the Government to immediately stop converting schools into containment centers as the virus outbreak from containment centers has been too commonplace to trust a foolproof Center.

“The MoE should explore other practical and safe approaches for conducting board examinations. We would like to draw the Government’s attention to our earlier press release wherein alternatives are submitted for the conduct of board exams, including the postponement,” said the party.

PDP condemned the Government’s recklessness with which schools are converted into containment centers, which it says has caused physical and mental harm to 71 students and teachers of Kuendrup school.

“Our prayers for the quick recovery of all those infected,” said the party.