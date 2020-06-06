PDP launches a quarterly newsletter on HM Gyaltsuen’s 30th Birth Anniversary

The PDP coinciding with Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen’s 30th Birth Anniversary launched a 7-page quarterly newsletter and its official You Tube channel with a Lozey to celebrate and commemorate Her Majesty’s Birthday.

The newsletter will reflect PDP’s views on critical national issues affecting the people and the nation and is a modest attempt to create a platform for democratic discussions on a wide range of issues in the country.

It said that as the oldest party PDP is committed to strengthening democracy and that it has an important role to play even outside Parliament.

Of the 47 candidates 12 are working as CEOs, specialists and executives in public and private organizations, 5 are studying or working abroad, 24 are doing their own business, 3 are preparing to retire due to the age limit and 2 are still looking for appropriate opportunities.

It said that many of their former candidates are volunteering to help the nation as members of Desuups and Red Cross Society.