PDP Wangduephodrang win due to track record

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) celebrated a resounding victory in the Primary Round of the National Assembly Elections 2023-2024 in Wangduephodrang. PDP candidates secured a total of 7,366 votes, comprising 5,173 EVM votes and 2,193 postal votes.

Tandin Wangchuk, the candidate representing Athang Thedtsho, emerged triumphant with 3,328 votes (2,072 EVM and 1,256 PB).

The constituency witnessed a turnout of 4,113 female voters and 3,507 male voters, with a total of 7,620 individuals exercising their right to vote, accounting for 67.94 percent of the eligible electorate. However, the total number of registered voters were 11,215.

Expressing his elation, Tandin Wangchuk conveyed his gratitude for the support and trust bestowed upon him by the people. However, he also expressed a sense of responsibility, acknowledging the overall mandate given to the party.

He attributed their victory to the PDP’s track record of governance from 2013 to 2018, which allowed voters ample time to assess and compare their performance.

He also shared that his longstanding association with the PDP since its inception further contributed to the trust placed in him.

While preparing for the general round, he emphasized the need to respect the cooling period, allowing voters to contemplate and make informed choices.

Druk Thuendrel Tshogpa (DTT) secured the second place in the EVM with 1,326 votes whereas Bhutan Tendrel Party (BTP) and Druk Phuensum Tshogpa (DPT) secured the second place in postal with 294 votes. Overall, DTT came in second place with 1,565 votes.

Nyishog, Saephu, PDP candidate Kuenga secured 4,038 votes (3,101 EVM and 937 PB), emerging as the winner.

The constituency witnessed a turnout of 4,584 female voters and 3,713 male voters, with a total of 8,297 individuals casting their votes, representing a turnout of 72.62 percent. Total registered voters were 11,425.

Kuenga expressed immense satisfaction with their performance in the primary round. He attributed their success to the party’s focus on addressing the needs of the common people and the collective efforts of the party’s leadership and candidates.

He also highlighted the trust gained during their previous term as the ruling government from 2013 to 2018. This, being his third attempt at running for office, he acknowledged his victory in the first attempt and a narrow loss in the second.

He remained optimistic about the general round, citing their effective strategy and the continued support of the people.

Druk Nyamrup Tshogpa (DNT) came second here with 1,383 votes (1,008 EVM and 375 PB).