PDP’s 47 rich in former Ministers, MPs, senior bureaucrats and entrepreneurs

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presents a diverse and accomplished team of 47 candidates for the upcoming elections. The team includes a former Prime Minister, seven ex-ministers, and nine former MPs, emphasizing a strong governance background. With seven former Dzongdags/Directors, two CEOs, ten entrepreneurs, and six senior civil servants, the team promises a balanced approach to economic programming and organizational management.

Inclusivity is evident with a former NGO program officer, two teachers, and an armed forces/medical doctor, showcasing a commitment to diverse perspectives.

At the forefront is Tshering Tobgay, the party president and co-founder, who boasts extensive public sector service, including being Bhutan’s first elected Opposition Leader and second Prime Minister from 2013 to 2018.

The vice-president, Dorji Choden, made history as Bhutan’s first female engineer and served as a minister, bringing a wealth of experience in the Anti-Corruption Commission and Standard and Quality Control Authority.

The team presents a balanced approach with seven former Dzongdags/Directors, two CEOs, ten entrepreneurs, and six senior civil servants. Kuenzang Thinley, with 14 years in the tourism industry, and Pema Drukpa, with a biochemistry and MBA background, represents the diverse team formation to economic growth and sustainable development.

The PDP emphasizes inclusivity with candidates like Lekden Zangmo, a teacher for 16 years, and Dimple Thapa, holding a Master’s in Mountain Forestry and serving in the civil service for about 18 years. Meanwhile, Kuenga is a former MP with a teaching background.

Pempa, with over 10 years in the Royal Bhutan Army, and Ugyen Lama, bringing civil engineering expertise, while Dr. Tek Bahadur Rai is a retired RBA Colonel and a doctor.

Environmentalists like Younten Phuntsho and seasoned politicians like Yeshey Dorji, the former Minister of Agriculture and Forest, and career diplomat Namgyal Dorji bring invaluable experience to the table

Several candidates bring extensive private sector experience, including Sonam Penjore, with eight years as CEO/Managing Director of private companies, and Kelzang Phuntsho, with over 16 years of work experience in the private sector.

Candidates like Rinchen Khandu, who started as a school teacher, and Kamal Bahadur Gurung, with 29 years of experience in civil service, corporations, and Parliament, showcase the party’s focus towards community engagement.

Former Health Minister, Tandin Wangchuk, with a background in policymaking and governance, and Sonam Wangchuk, a communications specialist and health expert, bring a focus on health and social welfare.

Experienced politicians like DN Dhungyel, the former Minister for Information and Communications, and Sangay Khandu, with over 22 years in the Bhutanese Parliament, represent seasoned political leadership.

It is up to the voters to look into the profile of the candidates, to make an informed choice during the General Election.