Pemagatshel gets its Dzong

Tsugla Lopen Karma Rangdrol consecrated the newly constructed Pemagatshel Druk Mijur Dechen Dzong as His Holiness the Je Khenpo’s representative on 22nd September 2023.

The consecration ceremony was attended by His Royal Highness Gyaltshab Jigme Dorji Wangchuck, the Prime Minister Dasho Dr Lotay Tshering, Home Minister, Lam Netens, Dzongdas, Drangpons RBP and other dignitaries from nearby districts attended the celebration.

The Prime Minister in a post said the Dzong now stands as the symbol of convergence as the Dzong formally serves both administrative and religious purposes for the people of Pemagatshel.

“What we are witnessing today is the realisation of sincere ideas, efforts and prayers, and I want to thank every single person involved in making this happen,” Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering, who was part of the special occasion, said.

The Dzong construction that started in June 2012 received fresh impetus in recent times, particularly during pandemic to see its completion as soon as possible.

“May the blessed structure, through the presence of His Royal Highness and prayers of Tsugla Lopen, benefit the people of Pemagatshel and through them, the rest of the country,” the prime minister said.