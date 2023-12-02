Pemagatshel’s unwavering loyalty for DPT helps party win 2 but PDP gets 1

Share Facebook

Pemagatshel demonstrated unwavering loyalty to the Druk Phuensum Tshogpa (DPT), which enabled the party to secure victories in two out of three constituencies in Pemagatshel.

In the initial round of the 2023-2024 primary elections, the DPT claimed triumph in two constituencies, namely Khar_Yurung and Nganglam, totaling 4,506 votes.

Meanwhile, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) emerged victorious in the Nanong_Shumar constituency.

Tshering Choden, the Khar_Yurung candidate, clinched the win with a total of 2,012 votes (691 EVM and 1,321 PB), out of a registered voter count of 10,680, with a turnout of 6,437. The Bhutan Tendrel Party (BTP) secured the second position with 1,687 votes.

In Nganglam, Rinchen Pelzang of the DPT won with 2,494 votes (1,401 EVM and 1,093 PB), drawing support from 5,355 voters out of a registered 7,853. PDP secured the second spot with 1,158 votes.

PDP’s Pema Wangchuk triumphed in the Nanong_Shumar constituency with 1,559 votes (748 EVM and 811 PB), overcoming the DPT stronghold. BTP secured the second position with 1,536 votes, out of a total registered voter count of 10,553, with a turnout of 6,400.

In an interview, Pema Wangchuk attributed his success to his past experience, constant engagement with the people, and the desire for change among voters. He acknowledged the challenging win in a traditionally DPT-dominated dzongkhag and expressed gratitude for the overwhelming faith placed in him.

Looking ahead to the General Elections, Pema Wangchuk expressed optimism and pledged to work even harder, recognizing the constituency’s preference for a governing party over an opposition role.

The paper tried to get in contact with both DPT’s candidates for an interview, but it was not possible.