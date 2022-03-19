Phase II worries the Vulnerable groups

Share Facebook

With the implementation of the Phase II in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the vulnerable groups are now more at risk of getting infected by the virus, as the Omicron variant is more infectious.

Children below the age of 5 years, people with underlying health condition/ co-morbid, elderly people and disabled people are the vulnerable groups, and if they are not protected or given timely care then their situation may worsen quickly.

Parents and relatives of the vulnerable groups of people are clearly worried. They are in a predicament over staying home to keep the family safe or go out to make a living to cover their expenses.

Sonam who has 83-year-old grandmother at home said that though she is happy with the government’s decision on the Phase II, she is equally worried about the safety of her grandmother and her teenage children.

She said, “Lockdown is the best way to protect them, but we have to work to make a living and I am a private employee. The situation is getting out of hand as we cannot choose either of the ways.”

The building where she rents an apartment in was marked as red building during the lockdown, which caused a huge anxiety for her and her family, as the one who tested positive stayed just one floor down from her. She said getting through the testing process was like a nightmare to her, as she worried about her or her grandmother turning COVID-19 positive.

“My whole family is fully vaccinated, but we cannot be relaxed about that. As a precautionary measure, we abide by the COVID-19 protocol and stay in-doors unless it’s necessary to go out, and that is only the way to keep us safe,” she added.

Dechen, a mother of a 10 months old baby said that nothing is safe at the moment, and they respect the decision made by the government.

“It is us who have to protect ourselves now. I am a civil servant, and if needed, I would request to work from home. Otherwise, all I can do is to abide by the protocol and take things seriously,” she added.

She further said that she has a 12-year-old son who got his first dose of vaccine and soon his school will start. Nothing and nowhere is safe now, which is why it is their responsibility to act wisely, she said.

She said, “We cannot stay home forever as the virus is going to stay. So we are left with no choice than to live with the virus under full precaution.”

Dema, a daughter of two sick parents in their late 70s said that she would try every possible way to keep them away from the infection.

“I run a shop, whereby I have to deal with various people everyday. My mom is bed ridden for many years while my father has undergone a surgery last year. We are at risk, but what am I suppose to do as I have to run the business to sustain, as I am the sole bread earner in the family,” she said.

The only hope she sees is her prayers for her parents’ safety. She said that she would follow the COVID-19 safety protocol but somewhere somewhat she might fail given different circumstances.

Likewise, many shared the same views whereby they think that abiding by the COVID-19 protocol seriously is the only way to protect their loved ones.

Parents of children under 5 years of age with disabilities or co morbidities are also concerned about the health and safety of their children as they are unvaccinated. They pointed out that their children have weaker immune system, and therefore, are at a much higher risk than most to viral infection.

The officiating ED of Disabled People’s Organization (DPO), Dorji Phuntsho, said that the people living with disabilities are at more risk.

“A visually impaired person will hold someone’s hand while walking around, and in doing so they will not be able to maintain social distancing,” he pointed out.

Likewise, he said that people living with disabilities are likely to have a hard time managing all the COVID-19 protocol, which would further increase the risk of infection.

In addition, the disabled people can’t stay home always because like any other person, they have to make their living and in the process their vulnerability is high, he added.

However, “There are many disabled people who stay at home, and for them if government can facilitate the delivery of essential goods so that they can avoid unnecessary movement. Otherwise, they might have to go out for shopping or so increasing the vulnerability,” he added.

This is only the solution seen to protect that group of vulnerable people and DPO will keep advocating them on health advisories and on protocols, he said.

An official from the Ministry of Health (MoH) said that with the new and evolving evidence, it appears that the severity of illness amongst children under 5 from the Omicron variant is not as severe as they thought initially.

“However, this doesn’t mean that we can take it lightly. In the country, most of the children suffer from mild symptoms and there are a very few severe cases amongst children,” he added.

Given the protection provided by the vaccines, MoH shared that 250,000 doses of Moderna vaccine (donation from Denmark) arrive in the country on 19 March as the fourth booster dose.

Likewise, 90,090 doses of Pfizer adult vaccines from Gavi COVAX is expected to arrive in second quarter (April to June) of 2022 and they are expecting donations from some more bilateral countries.

“Even as we move to Phase II of our response, the general public must continue to practice COVID-19 preventive measures all the time. People must diligently follow health advisories from MoH on the new public health interventions we adopt in combating the pandemic,” he added.