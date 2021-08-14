Phuentsholing students to move to Phaduna by 15 and 16 August

Share Facebook

There are 890 students in classes IX to XII, with 84 teachers, from Phuentsholing, who will be leaving to their new school on 15th and 16th August to continue their second term of the 2021 academic year, in Phaduna, Punakha.

The Education Minister Jai Bir Rai said the plan for relocation and distribution of the Phuentsholing students across the dzongkhags was discussed during the early stages of the pandemic, but parents and students hesitated to leave. However, now, parents and students share their satisfaction that finally their child will be able to have contact teaching here after.

The minister hopes that students can continue with their studies, without interruption, in the new normal set up. The ministry will facilitate with the transportation, and provide food and bedding. He also said teachers will have their personal problems when it comes to relocation, but he hopes that over a period of time, such issues will be sorted out.

The students and teachers will live in quarantine mode as they will not be allowed to move out of the school campus in Phaduna.

Thromde Education Officer in Phuentsholing said the students will start their face-to-face classes the next day on August 17. On August 15, one group of class X and XII students will move on August 15 and another group of students of class IX and XI will move on August 16.

He also said that parents and students seem to be happy because the students are exhausted with the online classes that lasted for almost 90 days.

After the detection of 11 new cases in Phuentsholing yesterday, the Southern COVID-19 Task Force (SC19TF) has declared 24-hour blackout, the thromde education officer said they are waiting for the instruction from the government and SC19TF. Hoping that lockdown will not extend for more duration.

In the earlier article, the Prime Minister Dasho (Dr) Lotay Tshering said the students will continue there until the COVID-19 improves, also the class VIII students who pass, will come to Phaduna in the 2022 academic year.

The private college premise being used in Phaduna will not be converted into a permanent school, but it will be used as a school for as long as it is required. The students and teachers will go back to Phuentsholing when it is safe to return.