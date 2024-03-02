Plans to enhance In Vitro Fertilization to address declining fertility rate

Share Facebook

During the first Meet-the-Press on 29 February, The Bhutanese, based on the PDP Manifesto, raised questions about the fluctuating fertility rate to the Prime Minister (PM), and how the government is planning to raise the declining fertility rate in Bhutan.

In response, PM said that in 2017, Bhutan had the fertility rate of 1.7 percent, but the recent health survey shows an increase to 2 percent, which indicates a positive trend of women giving birth to more babies and families getting bigger. Despite the improvement, PM noted that the current rate still falls short of the replacement rate of 2.1 percent.

“But it gets worse, as almost 40,000 people are abroad and many of them, even if they are married, are delaying to starting families. Even though, we have an increase in the fertility rate from 1.7 percent to 2 percent, the danger is that this is going to plummet and we must be prepared for that and the family planning policy should address these challenges.” Says the Prime Minister.

Furthermore, Lyonchhen Tshering Tobgay outlined plans that the Ministry of Health has to enhance infertility services through In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) in Thimphu, and the UNFPA has been approached to help start IVF in the Jigme Dorji Wangchuck National Referral Hospital (JDWNRH).

Additionally, initiatives such as preconceptions care at all health centers and the implementation of maternal and child health programs are discussed.

“What I’m particularly excited about is the imminent inauguration of the 150-bedded Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Mother and Child Hospital in Thimphu. This is going to provide better services to women, mothers and children,” PM said.

The PM also announced the plans to construct a mother and child hospital in Gelephu, just like the ones built in Mongar and Thimphu.

Lyonchhen concluded by stating the pledge to increase the population of Bhutan, “We have pledged to provide a cash incentive of Nu 10,000 a month for every child born after the second child: from the third child onwards until the child reaches the age of 3 and this is something the Cabinet is studying already and once this study is ready, we will roll out the program.”

By prioritizing the maternal and child health, expanding infertility services, and constructing specialized hospitals, the government aims to support families ands encourage a positive shift in the country’s population dynamics.

The Prime Minister’s announcements underscore a comprehensive approach to addressing demographic challenges and fostering a thriving society for generations to come.