PM at flood site

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The Prime Minister’s Office talking about the Lhuentse flash flood said that under the close guidance and support of the Office of Gyalpoi Zimpon, the search, rescue and coordination efforts are underway to make the most out of the pressing time. Prayer ceremonies are being held alongside. Some of the retrieved bodies are being moved to other home districts, as family members wished.

Team comprising of Dzongkhag officials, RBP, Desuups, DGPC, disaster management and all volunteers will resume sifting through rubbles tomorrow.

A team led by DGPC managing director Dasho Chewang Rinzin will also hike up the stream to determine the breakage point and trace other factors that led to the flood. A preliminary survey was also carried out by hydromet officials today.

Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering, who is in Lhuntse, said the devastating flashflood presented one of the biggest loss of lives and properties in recent memory, and shook the core of the nation.

“The tragedy is anything but comprehensible for the family, but I draw motivation from every Bhutanese who are feeling the losses and offering strength to the loved ones,” prime minister said. “I thank you and everyone working hard on the ground for showing us hope and room of possibilities.