PM attends OPEC Fund meeting

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Lyonchhen Dr Lotay Tshering went to Vienna, Austria, to attend the OPEC Fund for International Development Forum scheduled on June 20.

The Prime minister spoke as the “special guest” at the one-day forum, sharing Bhutan’s stories.

The PM met the Asian Development Bank team led by the Director General of Private Sector Operations Department Ms Suzanne Gaboury.

While continuing to work closely with the ADB country office, this is the first of an interaction with the Private Sector Operations Department of the ADB.

The prime minister invited an ADB team to Bhutan for a focused approach on private sector growth.

Environment, tourism, hydro and solar energy were also some of common areas of interests discussed.

The ADB team committed their support and reinforcement to the regional and country teams.

On the sidelines of the OPEC Fund Development Forum in Vienna, Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering met the finance minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Al-Jadaan.

He also met the heads and representatives of the Saudi Fund and Kuwait Fund.

Among others, green initiatives, tourism and loan and technical collaborations were discussed.

Wrapping up the meetings in Vienna, Austria, Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering sat down with the OPEC Fund team, led by the Director General of OPEC Fund for International Development, Dr Abdulhamid Alkhalifa.

He conveyed his happiness to work with Bhutan, with active works underway for OPEC to finance two small hydropower projects. The OPEC Fund is also considering the co-financing of one mega hydropower project.

OPEC will attend the upcoming donor coordination meeting in Bhutan in next month.