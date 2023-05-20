PM meets Singapore Ambassador

Share Facebook

Upon arrival in Thimphu from Tsirang, Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering met Mr Simon Wong Wie Kuen, Ambassador of the Republic of Singapore to Bhutan this evening.

Submitting updates from his last visit to Bhutan in 2022, the ambassador shared that cooperations between our two countries have been progressing. He informed that the virtual Signing of MoU on Carbon Credit Collaborations was conducted this morning.

Similarly, an MoU on Aircraft Accident and Serious Incident Investigation and deed signing on Asian Nursing Scholarship will be held tomorrow.

The prime minister said that Bhutan is going through a special phase of major reform and, lessons from Singapore on ideas, technology and assessment would augment our growth.

The ambassador reiterated their interest to keep supporting and working with Bhutan.

Formal diplomatic relation between Bhutan and the Republic of Singapore was established in September 20, 2002.