PM says Ministers can be removed within a year if they cannot perform

The Prime Minister at the meet-the-press shared that if any minister is found not doing their work effectively then he may have to replace them as early as within a year.

He said, “After a year, I will make an assessment whether the ministers are putting in their hard work and making any progress. If they are lacking in any terms, I will appoint a new minister who is more capable”.

He said this is known to the ministers and also to the public.

The Prime Minister shared that he is conducting meetings with the ministers day and night, most importantly, for the 13th Five-Year Plan.

He mentioned the importance of holding meetings by saying that it is mandatory for every minister to submit reports to him about their works done in a week’s time.

He said that every Friday, all the ministers will give their reports to him, which he will go through on Saturday and Sunday and know the work done. Then on Monday, along with the other ministers, they will all gather, and each minister will share their future plans for the week and discuss it among themselves. They will see here if the works will help fulfill the country’s aims and if there is too much work then some can be done later.

This is almost akin to weekly meetings conducted in offices where staff update the boss on what will be done.

Further, after every 3,6, and 9 months, the PM will assess the ministers’ reports and the final evaluation will be conducted after a year.

He also said that eventually the people will know who is doing their work responsibly and they will be aware of the works done by every minister including himself.

The PM said the ministers are so busy right now that they are even unable to take leave.