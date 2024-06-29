PM visits Thailand

Share Facebook

The Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay on a two-day visit to Bangkok, Thailand met Srettha Thavisin, the PM of Thailand.

Two MoUs were signed. One was a MoU signed between the KGUMSB and the Department of Medical Services, Ministry of Public Health, Thailand. The MoU is to develop cooperative activities in the area of education and research in the field of gastrointestinal endoscopy, and facilitate exchange of medical doctors and nurses between the two institutions.

Second was a MoU on cooperation in the field of tourism signed between the Department of Tourism (DoTr), and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (DASTA). Under this MoU, the DoTr and TAT will explore and implement activities to promote tourism between Thailand and Bhutan under the theme ‘Two Kingdoms, One Destination’.

The PM hosted a reception for Thai tour operators, travel agents, and airlines.

The highlight was His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana of Thailand granting an audience to the PM and Aum Tashi Doma. The PM conveyed the warm regards of His Majesty the King, Her Majesty the Gyaltsuen, members of the Royal Family, and the people of Bhutan.