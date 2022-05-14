Police replies on Penjore’s evidence

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Of the three evidences submitted to the Thimphu District Court (TDC) by Penjore in the ongoing defamation case on 28 April, the court had asked the Royal Bhutan Police (RBP) to submit a justification on the third evidence asked for by Penjore from the RBP and OAG.

The third evidence points to the report that RBP had submitted to the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), mentioning the charges against the 12 former employees of the BNBL, which can be held liable for forgery.

In addition, the report also mentioned the two counts of charges against the BNBL executive members, official misconduct and failure to report the crime.

Penjore had asked the court to ask the RBP to get their original report to the OAG and he also asked a justification of why the OAG had dropped this part while prosecuting the 12 former employees of the BNBL.

The court had asked RBP to justify the grounds on which OAG dropped the two charges against the BNBL executive members.

However, on 12 May 2022, RBP rebutted that whatever they had submitted to OAG are the probable charges against the defendants and it does not mean that they are guilty of the charges. RBP also submitted that the OAG follows their due process to prosecute the case, and any defendant has to be proven beyond reasonable doubt. Therefore, OAG has the authority to return the report submitted by police asking for additional evidences.

Police also rebutted that whatever they submit to OAG is not final, and therefore, they find the third evidences submitted by Penjore in the case as baseless.

RBP, thereby, requested the Court to charge Penjore as per section 317 of Penal Code of Bhutan 2004 emphasizing the post he has made on Facebook was with a false information against the OAG.