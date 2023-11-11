Political parties promise gender equality and women’s empowerment

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Political parties in Bhutan have revealed complete manifestos that outline policies and plans for empowering women and promoting gender equality.

PDP

PDP says a unique financial assistance program will be implemented as part of the PDP’s ambitious agenda, giving women easy access to loans for starting and growing their enterprises.

In addition, the party wants to provide a favorable workplace where women can actively and equally participate in all growth initiatives.

PDP’s manifesto includes the establishment of day care centers in all workplaces, recognizing the importance of childcare in allowing women to pursue their careers and contribute to the workforce. Additionally, the party plans to introduce social security schemes tailored to support vulnerable women, ensuring they have access to adequate livelihood support, thereby enhancing their overall well-being.

To support working mothers, the PDP manifesto proposes the introduction of breastfeeding breaks for women with small children.

Additionally, the PDP manifesto outlines plans to establish special loan schemes, targeting specific groups such as farmers, women, youth, and persons with disabilities.

DTT

The DTT manifesto has a strong focus on empowering women to hold property and licenses and calls for the legal sanctification of a matriarchal culture.

The party suggests differentiating taxes in order to give women equal and just chances. Through tax advantages and institutional support, DTT seeks to allow wider ownership of property rights.

The manifesto proposes to support women entrepreneurs by offering skills and knowledge training, as well as by waiving personal income taxes (PIT) and property transfer taxes for women who have more than one child.

DTT pledges to ensure a minimum of 30 percent female candidate representation by all political parties during primary elections. The party aims to reduce gender-based violence and abuse by 50 percent and institute a gender-based recruitment system in all government agencies. Additionally, DTT plans to place the National Commission for Women and Children’s (NCWC) Secretariat under the Cabinet of the Ministry of Education to emphasize on the importance of women and children’s issues.

DPT

DPT promised in the manifesto to create a task force specifically tasked with advancing gender equality and integrating gender concerns into all government initiatives. The party also pledges to bolster laws and policies that safeguard women’s rights while making sure that all victims of gender-based violence have access to the right kind of assistance and resources. To find areas of gender inequality, gender audits will be carried out, and specific policies will be created to close these gaps.

Moreover, the party plans to implement gender-responsive budgeting, analyzing the budget’s impact on different genders and allocating resources accordingly.

In order to support families, DPT plans to implement flexible work schedules, parental leave, and reasonably priced childcare.

Expanded paid parental leave rules will enable newlyweds to take time off work without having to give up their job.

DNT

In a comprehensive manifesto that emphasizes the party’s commitment to maintaining the wellbeing of Bhutanese families and communities, DNT has made clear its commitment to women’s empowerment, health, and safety.

Addressing concerns about crime, particularly crimes against women and girls, DNT outlines several measures to create a safer society.

The party pledges to strengthen the Royal Bhutan Police (RBP) with increased manpower and resources, enabling the use of modern technology for crime prevention and investigation. DNT plans to establish regimented schools and training centers to rehabilitate drug users, offering support to individuals, including women, affected by substance abuse. Furthermore, the party encourages and supports the establishment of private rehabilitation and detox centers, expanding the support network for those in need.

BTP

The manifesto of BTP acknowledges the essential role that people play in both the workforce and society at large. The party promises to guarantee job security with attractive compensation and comfortable working environments in order to economically empower. Furthermore, BTP seeks to provide people—women included—with fundamental skills applicable to both local and global markets in fields like nursing, information technology, engineering, cooking, tourism, hospitality, and manufacturing.

BTP presents family-friendly population policies with the goal of fostering a supportive environment for families. These regulations cover things, like flexible work schedules, paid parental leave, and reasonably priced child care.

The party also suggests financial inducements to encourage couples to have children, like tax breaks and financial aid for child-related costs.

In addition, BTP intends to offer a yearly Alu Sarkey Tendrel Thue of Nu 15,000 to all newborns through the age of 18, helping families out financially.