PP to VI students under Phuentsholing Thromde to resume normal school year in 2021

The primary students from classes PP to VI in schools under Phuentsholing Thromde will continue their education as normal, and not in a self-containment mode as decided earlier, for the 2021 academic year. The students are to maintain heightened health protocol for the safety of the students and teachers while on campus. The existing infrastructure will be converted into residential areas. And classes PP to IV students will be provided with a bus system to commute between the homes to schools.

Education Minister Jai Bir Rai said there are enough classrooms for the primary students to continue education since all the high school students of classes VII and above are to be relocated. He said there are no boarding facilities in schools in Phuentsholing.

“Even if the ministry constructs hostels, there are not enough space and also it will take months to complete. So the ministry has decided that the students from PP to VI will resume their studies for 2021 academic year in a normal way. They will be thinly spread and maintaining social distance. And if there is lockdown, the ministry is coming up with providing tablets to all the students and continues with virtual learning,” the Education Minister said. DeSsuups and teachers will monitor the children to follow the strict health protocol, said the minister.

Meanwhile, classes PP to III will report to their school 15 February 2021. Classes IV to VII students are to report on 3 February and classes IX, X and XII will report on 1 April 2021.

