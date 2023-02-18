Presentation of Credentials by Ambassadors of Bangladesh and Japan

Share Facebook

The Ambassadors of Bangladesh and Japan presented their credentials to His Majesty The King on friday. The Presentation of the Credentials ceremony was held in the Throne Room at Tashichhodzong.

Mr Shib Nath Roy is the 18th Ambassador of Bangladesh to Bhutan with residence in Bhutan. The Royal Government conveyed its Agreement on 13 May 2022. Bhutan and Bangladesh established diplomatic relations on 12 May 1973.

Mr SUZUKI Hiroshi is the 13th Ambassador of Japan to Bhutan with residence in New Delhi, India. The Royal Government conveyed its Agreement to his appointment on 8 August 2022. Bhutan and Japan established diplomatic relations on 28 March 1986.

While in Bhutan, Ambassador SUZUKI Hiroshi will take part in the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the Royal Centre for Infectious Diseases in Gidakom on 19th February 2023.

This grant aid project is the largest Japanese grant for Bhutan so far. The Government of Japan will provide a grant of Yen 2.994 billion to RGoB for the construction of a state-of-the art infectious diseases centre in Bhutan.