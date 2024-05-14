President of CLCS was presented with Bharat Mitra Samman-Indology Award

Share Facebook

The President of the College of Culture and Language Studies (CLCS), Lopen Lungtaen Gyatso, was presented with the esteemed Bharat Mitra Samman-Indology Award 2023.

The recognition, bestowed upon him by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), emphasizes his remarkable contributions to various facets of Indian history, art, culture, languages, and literature.

Deep cultural ties as well as improved understanding between India and Bhutan have been created by Lopen Lungtaen Gyatso’s commitment to fortifying ties between the two countries. His work has been essential in advancing intercultural understanding and enhancing India’s and Bhutan’s common history.

Attendees at the award ceremony included the Prime Minister, ministers, and distinguished guests, at the India House in Thimphu signifying the importance of Lopen Lungtaen Gyatso’s contributions to the advancement of knowledge about and admiration for Indian civilization.

The award, which was presented by Director General of ICCR, Kumar Tuhin, is proof of Lopen Lungtaen Gyatsho’s outstanding leadership qualities and academic accomplishments.

Those who have made noteworthy contributions to the area of Indology are recognized with the Bharat Mitra Samman-Indology award.

The scholarly study of Indian history, culture, languages, literature, philosophy, and religion is known as Indology.

The award honors academics, researchers, authors, or practitioners whose contributions have improved knowledge and appreciation of Indian civilization.

Its goal is to honor those who have devoted their professional lives to expanding global awareness of India’s rich cultural and intellectual legacy.