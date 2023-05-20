Project DANTAK and DoST conduct cleanliness drive

Share Facebook

Project Dantak, in coordination with the Department of Surface Transport, RGoB, has been conducting periodic Cleanliness Drive since 05th February 2023 coinciding with the 7th birth anniversary of His Royal Highness, The Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck, aimed at keeping the Western and Eastern highways as well as other roads of Bhutan litter-free. The mission is an ongoing effort to maintain the cleanliness of all roads, including newly constructed ones, and aims to ensure that the environment remains healthy and hygienic.

The initiative has already made a significant impact on keeping the roads clean and litter-free. The volunteers of Project Dantak are working tirelessly to make sure that the highways are free from any kind of debris or litter. They are utilizing modern equipment and innovative techniques to ensure that the highways are cleaned thoroughly, and the initiative has been a huge success.

The periodic cleanliness drive has not only made the highways cleaner but has also made them safer. A clean road ensures that the drivers have a clear view and reduces the risk of accidents. Moreover, a clean environment also helps to prevent the spread of diseases, and this joint initiative is thus contributing significantly to the health and well-being of the citizens of Bhutan.

Both DoST, RGoB and Project Dantak have pledged to keep this initiative going. The drive is getting lots of support and at places the common men and women also join the initiative.