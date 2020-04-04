Proposed Third BBS channel to be dedicated to education

Ministry of Education (MoE) in collaboration with all the relevant agencies, Royal Education Council (REC), Bhutan Council for School Examinations and Assessment (BCSEA) and Royal University of Bhutan (RUB) are proposing for a third BBS channel. The channel is set to officially launch on May 2020. The ministry has already formed a team and has come up with a draft concept note and programs that could be aired on BBS 3.

Chief Program Officer, Teacher Professional Support Division (TPSD), MoE, Tashi Lhamo, said the team from the ministry is working on the concept paper which will ensure that the three ‘E’s (Educate, Engage and Entertain) will be incorporated in the inclusive programs to be aired for the target audience starting from ECCD level learners to formal education and non-formal education learners.

She said BBS 3 is important and it will go on beyond COVID-19. All the members from the relevant agencies will come up with the concept notes on programs to be aired on BBS 3. For example, BCSEA might want to air a program on assessment, REC might come with a program on curriculum and RUB with programs for adult learning, said Tashi Lhamo.

She said from the number of teaching programs currently being aired on BBS 1 and 2, the ministry can select the best ones and air it on BBS 3. The top 10 schools in the country can also be featured on BBS 3 to find out the reason behind their success.

She also said the COVID-19 pandemic has shown how important hand washing is, so there will programs on handing washing steps, programs on health and nutrition, yoga and Choesay program. Similarly, there will be parenting programs for the benefit of parents as well.

She added that since most of the parents are working from home now and the program on parenting might help them and give an insight into their own parenting skills.

According to the team, education is more than just the teaching and learning. The ministry plans to make their education more realistic. The children and parents will know that education is not just classroom learning, but they will learn in a boarder perspective. So the ministry may include interviews of some students and some educationists to inspire them, said Tashi Lhamo.

Meanwhile, Education Minister JB Rai said the ministry has already started working on BBS 3 to be made into a 24/7 channel along with the cable operators, Department of Information Technology and Telecom (DITT) and Ministry of Information and Communications (MoIC).