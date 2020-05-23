Protect the elderly people and avoid gatherings: MoH Minister

During the COVID-19 press briefing held yesterday, the Health Minister Dechen Wangmo said that people should not travel around much or attend gatherings, given the health dangers caused by COVID-19 in the elderly people.

“Given the situation, we should take care of the elderly people, people who already have some health issues. Elderly people are seen visiting holy places and chortens, but during this time, I would request everyone to avoid visiting these places. We are seeing people getting recovered, but however, those who have tested positive are all younger ones and their immune system are much stronger and they do not have any health issues. If an elderly person with underlying health issues tests positive for the disease then it will be difficult for them to make a recovery,” the Health Minister said.

The Health Minister also urged the people to use the Druk Trace App as it will be of great use gathering information if there is a community transmission.

“Not many are using the app. Shopkeepers say that people are not willing to use the app. If the situation worsens or if there is a community infection, the app will help to trace people and prevent the spread,” said the Health Minister.

Lyonpo also said that the ministry is receiving complaints regarding people going for picnic in large numbers or groups.

“We would also request people to avoid going for picnics in groups, however, it is fine for family members to go together in groups for exercise or treks but not with strangers. We still get complaints of 50 to 60 people going for picnics despite the advice,” Lyonpo said.

Lyonpo also urged people to use facemasks, especially those in high risk area to contain the spread of COVID-19.